Trump ‘dead economy’ jibe: India’s contribution to global growth higher than US: RBI Guv
Mumbai: The Indian economy is ‘doing very well’ and contributing more to global growth than the US, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday, days after US President Donald Trump’s remark of India being a dead economy.
The country is expected to grow 6.5 per cent, as against the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) estimate of about 3 per cent global growth in 2025, Malhotra told reporters at the central bank headquarters here.
“We are contributing about 18 per cent, which is more than the US where the contribution is expected to be much less -- about 11 per cent or something. We are doing very well and we will continue to improve further,” Malhotra said, replying to a question on Trump’s recent comments.
Malhotra said the aspirational growth rate for India should be more than 6.5 per cent, which the RBI is projecting for FY25, and added that the country has grown at a yearly average of 7.8 per cent in the past.