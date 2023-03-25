TS govt spends over Rs 4.5L cr for agri sector in 8 yrs: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana is the only State in the country which had spent over 4.5 lakh crore towards agriculture and allied sectors, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Co-operation and Marketing, said in his inaugural address at 'National Millets Conference 2023' held here on Friday.

Industry body Assocham (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) has organised this event with the theme 'The Future Super Food for the World' in association with Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Icrisat, ICAR- NAARM and National Institute of Nutrition.

On the occasion, the minister stated: "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stood in support of farmers as their brand ambassador. We strongly believe that Telangana can provide the food that the world needs for the future generations, that's why we are focusing on this sector and standing by the farmers.

"Crop diversification, crop cultivation planning and procurement of crops are the responsibilities of both the Central and State governments.