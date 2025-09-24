Zen Technologies Unveils India’s First AI-Enabled Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Simulator for Naval Training

Zen Technologies, through its subsidiary Applied Research International (ARI) Simulation, has announced the launch of its advanced Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Simulator—a cutting-edge training solution designed to prepare naval operators and combat crews for the complexities of modern maritime warfare.

The FAC Simulator offers a high-fidelity, fully integrated environment that replicates real-world conditions for ship handling, navigation, combat tactics, and remote weapon engagement. Equipped with immersive 360° visualization, 6-DOF motion platforms, and EO/IR targeting systems, the simulator delivers unparalleled realism, ensuring safe, repeatable, and mission-ready training.

Key features include:

• AI-enabled Instructor Operator Station (IOS) for adaptive training, live monitoring, and data- driven performance assessment.

Ø Adaptive Learning: Customized complexity and difficulty levels mirroring each crew member’s skills and pace; ensuring training is both effective and tailored.

Ø Actionable Insights: AI-driven performance analysis provides precise feedback, highlights skill gaps, and creates an improvement module

• Realistic propulsion and steering controls with feedback-enabled interfaces.

• Simulation of Medium Machine Guns and Remote Weapon Stations with recoil and fire-

control systems.

• Comprehensive tactical scenarios, from close-quarter defense to multi-angle attack and counter-asymmetric operations.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director, Zen Technologies, said: “India, with a coastline stretching over 7,500 kilometers and a vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), faces evolving challenges in maritime security and coastal defense. The growing need to counter asymmetric threats, secure trade routes, and strengthen naval readiness makes advanced training systems like the FAC Simulator crucial for operational preparedness. The Zen FAC Simulator represents a major leap forward in naval training capability. It combines realism, safety, and technology to prepare crews for real-world missions while reducing training costs and risks. At Zen, our mission has always been to equip our armed forces with advanced, indigenous solutions that strengthen combat readiness and operational excellence.”

The FAC Simulator enhances combat readiness, team coordination, and tactical decision-making under high-stress maritime conditions—without the risks or costs of live training. With this launch, Zen Technologies reaffirms its commitment to advancing naval training capabilities with indigenous, next-generation solutions that strengthen operational preparedness and national security.