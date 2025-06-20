ZeroHarm Eyes Rs 150 Crore Milestone by FY 2025 -’26, Accelerates Global Expansion into GCC

ZeroHarm Sciences, India’s pioneering clean-label nutraceutical company, is set to accelerate its global footprint with a focused expansion into the GCC markets, including the UAE and the broader Middle East. Following a remarkable 10× revenue growth over the past two years and operating at a healthy ~20% EBITDA margin, the company closed the last fiscal year with 71 crore in gross revenue with an exit ARR of 90 crores. In the current fiscal, ZeroHarm is aiming for ₹150 crore in gross revenue, driven by strong domestic and global momentum and increasing traction in the United States, which now contributes nearly 30% of its overall revenue.

At the heart of ZeroHarm’s global success is its patented ZeroHarm BioEnhance platform, a pharma-grade nanotechnology that encapsulates plant-based actives at the nanoscale, dramatically enhancing their bioavailability by up to 5×, ensuring faster onset, precise dosing, and residue-free delivery. This breakthrough, backed by granted patents and deep R&D, makes ZeroHarm the first Indian company to bring pharmaceutical nanotech into nutraceuticals at scale. ZeroHarm’s US FDA, CE, and ISO-certified formulations are backed by government-led clinical trials, with documented claims for 15 products, setting it apart in a market rife with unverified health claims.

Today, the company offers over 70 targeted, condition-specific products spanning diabetes, arthritis, PCOS, liver and kidney health, immunity, and oncology support, with over million units sold across India to date. Backed by a fully owned, nanotech-enabled manufacturing facility, ZeroHarm can produce up to ₹250 crore worth of finished goods annually, making it one of the few Indian nutraceutical brands with true end-to-end production capabilities.

To support its international expansion, ZeroHarm has acquired a dedicated manufacturing and R&D facility in the United States, enhancing local supply chain efficiency, fast-tracking formulation innovation, and enabling closer clinical and regulatory collaborations in key global markets. The U.S. infrastructure also gives ZeroHarm a significant strategic edge in developed markets, where stringent compliance standards often limit entry for Indian nutraceutical brands reliant on contract manufacturing.

“The global nutraceutical market is shifting, consumers are demanding not just clean labels, but clinical credibility. At ZeroHarm, we’ve combined deep R&D with pharma-grade nanotechnology to raise the bar for efficacy, safety, and transparency in preventive wellness. Our entry into the GCC is a natural extension of the trust we've built in India and the U.S., and a significant step toward making evidence-backed, plant-based therapeutics accessible to global consumers,” said Sachin Darbarwar, Founder & CEO, ZeroHarm Sciences.

With distribution agreements and regulatory filings already underway, the company will also launch in the UK aside from the GCC markets by Q3 2025, introducing its clinically tested product lines via pharmacies, e-commerce platforms, and integrative practitioner networks.