Abhilash Chaudhary plays a terrorist in ZEE5's 'Stage of Siege: Temple Attack'

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary who was previously seen in Ram Gopal Verma's "D Company" and films like "Paltan", "Zoya Factor", "Dabangg 3", "Commando 3" now will be seen in ZEE5's "Stage of Siege: Temple Attack" playing parallel negative lead which will be streaming from 9th July onwards.



He share some important memories from his journey to The Hans India. Let's have a look into them.

Tell us about your journey so far



It was quite an interesting journey. It all starts while I was doing as job as an Engineer and started doing cameos in serials and the first booster came with the film "Tubelight" and then "Paltan", "Zoyafactor" , "Dabangg 3" , "Commando 3" and "D Company" now Temple attack is coming soon

How did you prepare yourself for the role in 'State of Seige'?

This was a challenging role because I am playing a terrorist and it's a hated word itself already. So I was a bit scared of public reaction. But an actor should be ready for any character. We were trained hard for the film like how to shoot, how to hold a gun properly, what kind of body language should be and had some workshops for the preparation.

How was the working experience with Akshaye Khanna?



Akshaye is always a quality hero. His acting is always

realistic. I loved working with him and I got to learn a lot from him.

What where your learning from working in different medium from TV to OTT to films? Is it difficult?



It was a bit challenging and difficult but at the same time it was quite interesting and confidence booster and I took this as a plus point that I have worked in all medium. I never restricted myself in just a particular medium.

Do you specifically like playing negative characters or they are coming to you without your knowledge?



I love playing both negative and positive characters. More specifically I like to do roles that are strong and which creates a special impression in audiences heart.

What is your dream role?



I'm always been more likely and interested to play roles of police, army or any national security forces.

By just wearing the uniform, the feeling is epic which I've experienced in the film "Paltan".