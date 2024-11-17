Actor Kasthuri Shankar Arrested in Hyderabad Over Controversial Remarks

Hyderabad: Actor Kasthuri Shankar was arrested by a special team from Chennai’s Egmore police station on Saturday evening (November 16) in connection with controversial remarks she made about the Telugu community. The arrest took place at her flat in Narsingi, under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Confirming the arrest, a senior officer from Cyberabad Police stated that the Chennai police team arrived in Hyderabad on the evening of November 16 and apprehended the actor around 8:30 p.m. Kasthuri Shankar has been booked under sections 191 and 192 of the BNS Act of 2023. Following her arrest, the actor is set to be transported to Chennai on a transit warrant.

The actor's legal troubles stem from an event held in Chennai on November 3, where she made remarks that sparked widespread controversy and were accused of targeting the Telugu community. Kasthuri, however, denied the allegations, claiming that her comments had been misconstrued. Despite her apology, the Madras High Court rejected her plea for anticipatory bail, deeming the apology insufficiency.

In light of the court's decision, the Chennai police took swift action, sending a special team to Hyderabad to carry out the arrest. Kasthuri's statements continue to stir debate, with the investigation ongoing as the actor faces serious charges of hate speech.