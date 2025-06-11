Akhanda 2 Tandavam Teaser Breaks Records with 24 Million Views | Release Date September 25

There is no need to mention how big a success Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was. Now, a sequel, Akhanda 2 Tandavam, is being made. The film is set to hit the screens on September 25th.

A teaser for this movie was released yesterday on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday. This teaser is receiving mixed reactions. While Balayya fans say it is amazing, others feel it is a bit over the top. Leaving that aside, this teaser has received record views. It has garnered more than 24 million views in 24 hours and is still trending on YouTube.

Moreover, the video has received over 562K likes, 13,488 comments, and 24,178,205 views on YouTube to date. It has not only made it to the top five most-viewed teasers in Tollywood but also holds an all-time record among senior star heroes. The film is gearing up to release on September 25th, during Dussehra.

Watch it here: