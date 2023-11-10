Live
‘Ala Ninnu Cheri’ movie review: Triangular basthi love story
“Ala Ninnu Cheri,” written and directed by Maresh Shivan, the film is produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar. The family entertainer hits the theatres and let's see how it fares at box-office
Rating: 2.75/5
Story:
Ganesh (Dinesh Tej) hails from a basthi in a small town. He wants to become a film director. Divya (Payal Radhakrishna), the daughter of an affluent woman named Kanchu Kanakamma (Jhansi) falls in love with him. Meanwhile, a rich man (Shatru) wants to forcibly marry Divya in an arranged marriage setting. Just as Ganesh tries to realize his dreams, he comes across another woman (Hebah Patel). The triangular romance, filled with action and emotions is the main crux of the story.
Performances:
Dinesh Tej of 'Hushaaru' fame is impressive. He lends credibility to the story with his range. Throughout, he is earnest. In his scenes with his onscreen mother (Kalpalatha), sidekick (Mahesh Achanta) and others (Basha and Chammak Chandra), the actor looks good.
Payal Radhakrishna is praiseworthy in the pre-interval emotional scenes. Hebah Patel brings spunk and sass to the table. Mirchi Madhavi, Kedar Shankar and others are also seen.
Technicalities
The director’s view to present this love entertainer is interesting. The classic conflict between career and love has been brought to the fore. Some of the dialogues are thought-provoking. Chandrabose's lyrics for the songs are excellent. Music director Subash Anandh's tunes amplify the mood of the romantic tracks. The dialogues, written by the director himself, are meaningful. The 'basthi' life and ambience have been shown with authenticity. Cinematographer work is perfectly visible in this.
Advantages
Storyline
Central message
Music (the songs)
Drawbacks
Predictable