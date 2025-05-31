Archana Singh scales new heights—on screen and in the Himalayas!

Archana Singh may be a fresh face in Telugu cinema, but she’s already a known name in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. A bold and beautiful actress with an MBA to her credit, Archana recently made headlines for her daring feat—completing the Everest Base Camp trek in the Himalayas.

Hailing from Karnataka, Archana is the perfect blend of brains, beauty, and bravery. With a background that includes stints at Wipro, the ITC Group of Hotels, and a career as an air hostess with Kingfisher and Jet Airways, she has seamlessly transitioned into the world of cinema. Her Telugu debut in Damayanti – Kaushik Varma earned her appreciation, and she’s now stepping into Malayalam cinema with My Father – My Hero, which is also being made in English.

Off screen, Archana is a trained classical dancer who performs stage shows in her spare time. Fluent in six languages, including Telugu and Tamil, she’s as articulate as she is adventurous.

Reflecting on her Himalayan expedition, Archana said, “The adrenaline rush from acting doesn’t compare to the thrill of trekking Everest. It pushed me beyond my limits and gave me the confidence to overcome fears I didn’t know existed.”

With her sights now set on more substantial roles in Telugu films, Archana Singh is clearly on a mission to scale new peaks—both in her career and in life.