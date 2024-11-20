  • Menu
Aryan Khan's Debut OTT Series Stardom Set to Feature Cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar & More

Highlights

Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated debut OTT series Stardom promises a fresh perspective on Bollywood

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, will debut as a writer and director with an upcoming OTT series. The series, in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to release in 2025 and aims to provide a new perspective on Bollywood.

The news was shared on social media platforms, stating, “Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!" This announcement has created a wave of excitement within the entertainment industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his pride and excitement with a heartfelt message: “Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to see your incredible series.!!!! It’s going to rock and roll." Alia Bhatt also shared her enthusiasm by re-sharing the post with the comment: “Can’t wait!"

Actress Kangana Ranaut also joined the celebration, commending Aryan for taking a different path than many star kids who typically choose an easier route into the industry. Suhana Khan, Aryan’s sister, proudly expressed her support with a playful message: “Lots of laughs, drama, action and a little bit of trouble just like it always is with you. I cannot wait! So proud," showcasing the close-knit bond within their family.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on the project, saying: “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan and many passionate minds at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

As excitement builds for Aryan Khan's debut project, fans are eagerly awaiting details about the storyline and cast. The series, rumored to be titled Stardom, is expected to include cameos from stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Bobby Deol.

