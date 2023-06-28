‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other

Live
Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve were at loggerheads in the recent episode and were seen getting into a verbal fight on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
Amid a discussion about household chores in the living room, an ugly spat began between Jiya and Bebika.
Bebika was the first to use derogatory language, to which Jiya retaliated with offensive language. Pooja Bhatt intervened and asked the two to calm down.
However, Jiya did not stop arguing that Bebika should be the one to stop first. Jiya later reiterated her request for everyone to treat each other with respect.
It all started after Team B consisting of Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Jad Hadid won a task and were granted special privileges. It was announced that Team B members would receive a premium food item, while Team A would have to take care of all the work.