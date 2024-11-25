  • Menu
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 - 13th Week Nominations: Intense Fights and Key Contestants Nominated

Highlights

After Yashmi's elimination, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 enters its 13th week with inte. nominations. Seven contestants, including Gautham, Nikhil, and Prerna, are up for elimination. Drama and fights are heating up

After Yashmi Gowda's elimination in the 12th week, only 9 contestants remain in the house: Nabeel, Avinash, Gautham, Nikhil, Prerna, Prithvi, Rohini, Vishnupriya, and Tasty Teja.

This week's nomination process was unique, as it followed a color concept.

Bigg Boss instructed the contestants to nominate those who they feel should not make it to the finale, giving reasons for their nominations.

Fights and Arguments:

There were several heated arguments during the nominations. Nabeel nominated Gautham, aiming to bring more intensity to the game.

Gautham responded well to the nomination. Rohini and Vishnupriya also had a clash over Prithvi’s love track, adding more drama to the process.

Additionally, there was a loud argument between Prithvi and Avinash, further fueling the tension.

Who Was Saved:

Rohini, being the Mega Chief, was automatically saved from nominations this week. Nabeel, however, was not nominated due to the rules of the game.

The Nominees:

Seven contestants were nominated for elimination this week: Gautham, Nikhil, Prerna, Vishnupriya, Prithvi, Tasty Teja, and Avinash. The nominations are expected to lead to an intense week in Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

