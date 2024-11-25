Bigg Boss Telugu 8 - 13th Week Nominations: Intense Fights and Key Contestants Nominated

After Yashmi Gowda's elimination in the 12th week, only 9 contestants remain in the house: Nabeel, Avinash, Gautham, Nikhil, Prerna, Prithvi, Rohini, Vishnupriya, and Tasty Teja.

This week's nomination process was unique, as it followed a color concept.

Bigg Boss instructed the contestants to nominate those who they feel should not make it to the finale, giving reasons for their nominations.

Fights and Arguments:

There were several heated arguments during the nominations. Nabeel nominated Gautham, aiming to bring more intensity to the game.

Gautham responded well to the nomination. Rohini and Vishnupriya also had a clash over Prithvi’s love track, adding more drama to the process.

Additionally, there was a loud argument between Prithvi and Avinash, further fueling the tension.

Who Was Saved:

Rohini, being the Mega Chief, was automatically saved from nominations this week. Nabeel, however, was not nominated due to the rules of the game.

The Nominees:

Seven contestants were nominated for elimination this week: Gautham, Nikhil, Prerna, Vishnupriya, Prithvi, Tasty Teja, and Avinash. The nominations are expected to lead to an intense week in Bigg Boss Telugu 8.