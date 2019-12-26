Aayush Sharma has a Shah Rukh Khan connection in his next

Actor Aayush Sharma has gone all out to ace the role of an army officer in his next film Kwatha. The multi-talented actor has been spending months learning the mannerism and combat for the role. However, another very interesting fact is that he has a very strong connection with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his character in Kwatha.

Aayush's character is named Veer Pratap Singh in the movie. This is also the name with Shah Rukh Khan had in the blockbuster film Veer Zaara!

That's not it. Both actors serve the nation in their films. While Shah Rukh Khan plays Indian Airforce Officer in Veer Zaara, Aayush is part of the Indian Army!

Seems like Aayush is already touching iconic characters in his career.