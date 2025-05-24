Live
- CM Vijayan skips NITI Aayog meeting, to meet Nitin Gadkari next month over NH fiasco
- Pakistan links of arrested JMB activist in Bengal being probed
- Always big holes to fill: Agarkar on Test retirements of Rohit, Virat and Ashwin
- A ‘Made in US’ Apple iPhone can cost nearly Rs 3 lakh: Analysts
- PAI Version 2.0 to ensure data-based monitoring, planning at gram panchayat level
- TN to reopen Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme applications from May 29
- Dramatic protest in Jhansi: Chains, placards, and a buffalo lead power outage outcry
- Jharkhand court issues non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi in defamation case
- Rahul Gandhi should have used opportunity to applaud soldiers: BJP on LoP’s Poonch visit
- Shubman Gill is a natural leader, doesn’t mind questioning methodology, says Morgan
Ajay Devgn mourns the demise of 'Son of Sardaar' co-star Mukul Dev: 'Gone too soon'
Actor Ajay Devgn mourned the demise of his 'Son of Sardaar' co-star Mukul Dev.
Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn mourned the demise of his 'Son of Sardaar' co-star Mukul Dev.
Ajay dropped a black and white picture of Mukul on social media, along with a heartfelt note, remembering his full-of-life nature.
"Still trying to process it… Mukul. It’s all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti," Ajay wrote.
These two worked together in the 2012 action comedy, "Son of Sardaar," alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.
Before Ajay, Manoj Bajpayee also used social media to share his condolences on the untimely passing away of Mukul.
Praying for strength to the actor’s family, Manoj penned, “It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan, until we meet again. Om Shanti”.
Sonu Sood also grieved the demise of “true gem” with the following words, “RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you.” He also wrote: “Stay strong Rahul Dev bhai.”
Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal shared, “RIP Mukul Dev Ji. May his soul rest in peace.”
Mukul's brother and actor Rahul Dev revealed that the 'Pagalpanti' actor passed away peacefully.
"Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night...He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev," his post read.
Rahul also shared details of the cremation ceremony for Mukul. His final rites will take place in Delhi's Dayanand Mukti Dham, in Nizamuddin West at 5 PM.
Mukul breathed his last on Friday night at the age of 54. The cause of the actor's death has still not been revealed.