An FIR has been filed against Gauri Khan, in Lucknow for her property purchase.

A resident of Mumbai named Jaswant Shah has filed a FIR against Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, accusing her of violating section 409 of the Indian Criminal Code, which deals with criminal breach of trust. Gauri Khan, who served as the brand ambassador of a company, has been accused of failing to deliver an apartment in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City's Tulsiyani Golf View, despite charging 86 lakhs.

The complaint alleges that the apartment was given to someone else. The complaint also names Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and Mahesh Tulsiyani, the director of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Company. The complaint alleges that Gauri Khan's influence as a brand ambassador had an impact on the complainant's decision to purchase the apartment.