Bronze Statue Of Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol Will Be Unveiled At London's Leicester Square On The Occasion Of 25 Years Of DDLJ Movie

Bollywood ace actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ)' will complete 25 years next year… Thus, this classic movie will be featured in London's Leicester Square's 'Scenes in the Square'. Even the bronze statue of SRK and Kajol will be placed by the organizers and it will be unveiled in upcoming Spring 2021 in a special celebratory event marking the 25th anniversary of this flick.

Mark Williams, Director of Destination Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance, spoke to media and said, "It's fantastic to be adding such titans of international cinema as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to our trail. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and it's exciting to be able to bring to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. This statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and the cultural bridges that cinema can help build, and we're in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world."

Even Avtar Panesar, Vice President of Special Projects at Yash Raj Films said, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released 25 years ago, it changed the face of industry and captured the hearts of everyone who saw it. We are thrilled to be able to announce this statue, and to be the first film of Indian Origin to be presented in 'Scenes in the Square'. We are honoured that these Bollywood superstars have been recognised alongside the Hollywood Elite from, Delhi to Laurel Hardy and this is a great way to express the international Appeal of Indian cinema".

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge movie was directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. This flick was released on 20th October, 1995.

Bollywood's veteran actress Shabana Azmi and trade analyst Komal Nahta also dropped the poster of DDLJ and shared their happiness and congratulatory messages through Twitter.

