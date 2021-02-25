X
Ileana D'Cruz is a 'beach bum for life'

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz on Thursday shared a twist of nostalgia from her holiday this time last year, in the process confessing she is a beach bum for life.

Ileana posted the picture on Instagram Stories, where she is seen lying in a hammock wearing black swimsuit, against the backdrop of a blue sea.

On the image, she wrote: "This time last year…. #Beachbumforlife."

The picture seems to be from her holiday last year in Andaman Islands.

Ileana is currently all set to star in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. Set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

