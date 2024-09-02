Mouni Roy leave fans in awe

Bollywood television sensation Mouni Roy, known for her iconic role as the shape-shifting serpent in Naagin, has once again captivated her fans with her impeccable style. In her latest photoshoot, Mouni exudes elegance and sensuality, donning a stunning black saree paired with a sleeveless blouse that perfectly complements her toned figure.







The actress accessorizes her look with delicate pearl bangles and a necklace, adding a touch of sophistication. Her braided hairstyle introduces a traditional charm, enhancing her overall appearance. With her confident pose and radiant aura, Mouni Roy effortlessly showcases her bombshell appeal, leaving her fans in awe.























