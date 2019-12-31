Rajkumar Hirani To Team Up With Sharukh???

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is off the field from almost one year. His last release 'Zero' has bombed at the box office which is making him chose his next project very carefully. There were many speculations regarding his next movie… It was rumored that SRK is going to work with Tamil director Atli. Even there were speculations that, SRK has given a nod to the story of Tollywood script writers Raj-DK. But all these remained as rumours itself as this Bollywood Badshah still didn't announce his next project.

Now, according to the latest rumours, Rajkumar Hirani is going to team up with SRK. After the blockbuster hit of 'Sanju', Hirani has not announced his next subject. It this rumour turns true, then it is definitely a big celebration for all the fans.

It is said that SRK has given his nod to the story which demands star cast and high budget too. If everything goes well then this movie will hit the screens in 2021.