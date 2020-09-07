Satyagrah For SSR: Shweta Singh Kirti Comes Up With Another Campaign Seeking Justice For Sushant Singh’s Death

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself, all his fans are mourning for his sudden demise. Even Sushant's family members are deeply saddened and are fighting hard to find the truth behind his suicide. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is all active on social media and is seeking netizens support to find out the truth. She is coming up with a few campaigns and asking people to support her in order to dig out the truth. Off late, she dropped the childhood pic of Sushant and started 'Satyagrah For SSR' campaign on her Instagram account…

In this post, Shweta dropped a childhood pic and is seen feeding cake to her little brother. The second pic is a smiling click of Sushant on which Shweta added #Satyagrah For SSR – A World Movement For Truth' tagline.



She also wrote, "We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let's keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant's death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR…".

Well, coming to latest developments in the Sushant Singh's case, according to sources, Rhea has accepted that procuring drugs for Sushant Singh through her brother Showik. Rhea was interrogated for almost 6 hours' yesterday and during the questioning session, she was asked about the drug dealings with her brother. The actress confessed that, she asked Showik for '5gs of bud' on 15th March, 2020 for Sushant Singh. Showik brought them from Zaid and Basit who are the drug peddlers arrested by the agency.



Showik and Sushant's house manager Sameul Miranda were arrested by the NCB officials recently as they have got proofs against these guys regarding drug dealings.



CBI Officials are also set to question Cooper Hospital doctors who did Sushant's autopsy. They wanted to know details about the marks on Sushant's body including the cloth which was found in the crime scene on 14th June, 2020. A special forensic team from AIIMS will be also present while questioning Cooper hospital doctors.

