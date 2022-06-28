Shabaash Mithu: ‘Fateh’ Song From This Mithali Raj’s Biopic Is All A Motivational Number

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to step into the shoes of legendary woman cricketer Mithali Raj who announced her retirement a few days ago. This ace cricketer brought new hope and light to the women's cricket in India and served the country for more than two decades. Now, Taapsee will showcase a few important glimpses of Mithali's life with the biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'… Off late, the makers unveiled the motivational number 'Fateh…" from the movie and raised the expectations on the movie.

Taapsee shared the song on her Instagram page and treated all her fans…

The song is all a motivational one showcasing Mithali's cricket life. Be it off or on field she is all friendly with her teammates and also showcased her attitude if anyone troubles her. Her practice, huge hits and the inspiring moments on the ground made the song worth watching and also upped the expectations bar! Sharing the song, Taapsee also wrote, "Presenting the perfect walk out track for all our game- changers! #Fateh out now!"

Well, 'Shabaash Mithu' movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and is bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios banner. Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she had a career span of almost 2 decades and retired from all forms of Indian women's cricket recently. She changed the game and opinion of people on the women's cricket with all her stroke play and was also captain of the women's team! She is a great inspiration to all the women who want to pursue their careers in Cricket.

Speaking about the other movies of Taapsee Pannu, she is also part of Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? movies Well, with Blurr movie she is also turning into a producer. She is bankrolling the movie under her home banner 'Outsider Films'.