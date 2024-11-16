Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Ashwatthama’ kept on hold due to budget constraints

Bollywood's trend of big-budget mythological epics, sparked by the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, seems to have hit a roadblock with the much-anticipated project "Ashwatthama." The film, produced by star producer Vashu Bhagnani in collaboration with Amazon Studios, was set to be a grand spectacle centered around the legendary warrior Ashwatthama, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

However, according to the latest reports, the film has been put on hold due to budget overruns. Initially planned with a staggering budget of ₹500 crore, the production has reportedly faced logistical and financial challenges that have caused significant delays. The film was envisioned as one of Amazon Prime Video’s most ambitious projects in India, aiming to deliver a large-scale fantasy action drama filmed across multiple international locations.

The project generated immense buzz among fans and industry insiders, especially with Shahid Kapoor's involvement in a mythological genre, a departure from his usual roles. The film was set to showcase a visually stunning narrative with cutting-edge VFX and extensive action sequences, but the escalating costs have forced the makers to temporarily halt production.

This news comes at a time when Bollywood is experimenting with larger-than-life mythological dramas. Interestingly, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently portrayed Ashwatthama in the upcoming futuristic film "Kalki 2898 AD," earning widespread appreciation for his portrayal.

While the fate of Shahid Kapoor’s "Ashwatthama" remains uncertain, fans are hopeful that the project will resume once budgetary issues are resolved, allowing the epic tale to make its way to the big screen.