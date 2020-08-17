Sushant Healer's Statement Gives Twist To Death Case

After the Centre has given its approval to carry out CBI investigation of the mystery surrounding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Rajput, we hear that some agency has come across a spiritual healer whose statement has given a sensational twist to the flow of investigation.



The healer has revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had approached him to treat the late actor's depression! Both Mumbai and Bihar police had stepped up their investigations after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. However, Rhea's appeal to transfer the case to Mumbai police is still pending with the supreme court.

Meanwhile, the spiritual healer has claimed that he treated the actor up to ninety per cent and said the actor met him twice in November last year. He also added that Bandra police had called him to record his statement but could not make it as he was indisposed due to his age and medical condition. He admitted that the actor was suffering from depression.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai apartment. The Centre gave a green signal for a CBI probe after outcry from several celebrities,fans, and family members of the actor.

It would be interesting to watch in which direction the case would turn considering a new theory coming up every single day. Stay tuned for updates.