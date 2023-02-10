  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

The director of "Drishyam 2," has exchanged vows with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a wedding ceremony.

The director of Drishyam 2, has exchanged vows with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a wedding ceremony.
x
Highlights

Abhishek Pathak, the director of the hit film "Drishyam 2" in Hindi, tied the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa....

Abhishek Pathak, the director of the hit film "Drishyam 2" in Hindi, tied the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple shared their special moments from the wedding online.

Several high-profile celebrities from Bollywood, including Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Luv Ranjan, were in attendance to bless the newlyweds. The pictures shared by the director have been making the rounds on the internet.

It is worth mentioning that Shivaleeka Oberoi made her Bollywood debut with "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" and has also worked as an assistant director on films such as "Kick" and "Housefull 3." Stay tuned for more updates on the latest in Bollywood."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X