The director of "Drishyam 2," has exchanged vows with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a wedding ceremony.

Abhishek Pathak, the director of the hit film "Drishyam 2" in Hindi, tied the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple shared their special moments from the wedding online.

Several high-profile celebrities from Bollywood, including Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Luv Ranjan, were in attendance to bless the newlyweds. The pictures shared by the director have been making the rounds on the internet.



It is worth mentioning that Shivaleeka Oberoi made her Bollywood debut with "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" and has also worked as an assistant director on films such as "Kick" and "Housefull 3." Stay tuned for more updates on the latest in Bollywood."

