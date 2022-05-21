Varun Dhawan And Kiara Ali Advani's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Trailer Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Movie buffs need to get ready to witness the biggest multi-starrer of the year in Bollywood… Karan Johar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo… It has an ensemble lead cast Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions and are all set to unveil the trailer of this family drama tomorrow… The makers shared this good news with all the netizens sharing a new poster on social media…



Along with the lead actors, even Karan Johar also shared this amazing news on Instagram and created noise… Take a look!

The poster showcases lovely family of Varun Dhawan… Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Ali Advani looked classy in all smiles. Sharing the poster, Varun also wrote, "Milye Kukoo se kaal and get ready for the big family reunion. The #JJJTrailer is coming out tomorrow at 3pm. See you there!! #JugJuggJeeyo releasing in cinemas on 24th June. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @anilskapoor @neetu54 @kiaraaliaadvani @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @rishiwrites @dharmamovies @viacom18studios @tseries.official".

Kiara also shared the same poster and wrote, "All the surprises of this big family reunion shall be revealed tomorrow at 3pm! #JJJTrailer". She unveiled the time of the trailer release…

Finally, Neetu Kapoor also shared the same poster and wrote, "You're going to see a whole lot of your own family, in between our jokes, laughs and more - get ready for the #JJJTrailer out tomorrow at 3pm!"

Here we introduce the characters of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie…

Anil Kapoor: Bheem (Father)

Neetu Kapoor: Geeta (Mother)

Varun Dhawan: Kuku

Kiara Ali Advani: Naina

Maniesh Paul: Gurpreet (Kuku's bestie)

The trailer of this movie will be unveiled on 22nd May, 2022. According to a source, "It's a special film to all those involved as the subject is unlike what anyone has heard before. It's a wholesome entertainer with the comedy, drama and family-oriented motions, and the gang is all excited to unveil the world of this Punjabi Family to the audience on May 22. It's going to be a grand launch amid media and fans on Sunday".

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the big on 24th June, 2022!