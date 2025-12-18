CBFC clarifies no censor on OTT content; responsibility rests with platforms

Amid ongoing debates over censorship and regulation of OTT content in India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a clear clarification stating that it will not examine or certify content released on digital streaming platforms. The announcement comes at a time when concerns raised by the Central Government over language, visuals, and storytelling in OTT shows had sparked widespread discussion about stricter oversight.

Earlier reports had suggested that OTT platforms might be brought under the CBFC’s jurisdiction, leading to speculation about possible pre-censorship similar to theatrical films. However, the latest communication from the CBFC indicates a different approach, reaffirming that digital content continues to be governed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

As per these rules, OTT platforms are required to follow a Code of Ethics, which mandates that content must not violate existing laws and must carry appropriate age-based classifications. The framework also establishes a three-tier institutional mechanism to ensure compliance and address public grievances.

The three levels include self-regulation by publishers at Level I, oversight by self-regulating bodies formed by publishers at Level II, and an overarching monitoring mechanism by the Central Government at Level III.

With this structure in place, the onus lies firmly on OTT platforms to ensure their content aligns with Indian legal and cultural standards. Any violations will make publishers directly accountable for the consequences. The clarification provides much-needed certainty to the digital entertainment industry while reinforcing responsible content creation.