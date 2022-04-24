Check Out The New Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms This Week

It's going to be a blockbuster week this time as the most-awaited movies like Acharya, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 are ready to hit the theatres. Along with them, even a few amazing new series and web shows will be ready on the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix… So, let us check out the mist of movies and shows that hit the big and small screens this week…

Kollywood



Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Release Date: 28th April, 2022

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu,

Director: Vignesh Shivan

Genre: Comedy love tale

Vijay Sethupathi's unique love story is all going to hit the screens this week… He likes Samantha and Nayanthara and wishes to marry both and finds the solutions to convince them. So, we need to wait and watch how will he maintain his relationship with both of them as Sam is all modern and Nayan will be seen in a classy appeal!

Tollywood



Acharya

Release Date: 29th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Koratala Siva

Genre: Action Drama

Chiranjeevi's action drama will showcase him in the complete different role fight for the people while Charan will be seen as Siddhu and Kajal Aggarwal is the lead actress!

Bollywood



Heropanti 2

Release Date: 29th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria

Director: Ahmed Khan

Genre: Action Drama

It's all about Tiger Shroff's one man show as he is all set to protect the country from the hands of deadly terrorists!

Runway 34



Release Date: 29th April, 2022

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Akansha Singh

Director: Ajay Devgn

Genre: Action Thriller

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar will essay the roles of Lawyer, Boman Irani will be seen as Airline owner Rahul Sharma.

Now, let's check out the OTT platform releases…



Amazon Prime



April 22

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

April 29

• Undone (2022)

• I Love America (2022)

Disney+ Hotstar



April 27th

• Family Guy Season 20 Episode 12



• The Great North Season 2 Episode 10

• Dollface Season 2

• Extreme Rescues Season 1

• India's Lost Worlds Season 1

• Mere et Fille Seasons 1 - 2

• Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 5

• Big City Greens Season 3 Episodes 1 - 5

• Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 12

• Dino Ranch Season 1 Episodes 23 - 26

April 28th



• This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14

• The Kardashians Episode 3

April 29th

• Beneath the Planet of the Apes

• Battle for the Planet of the Apes

• Escape from the Planet of the Apes

• Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

• Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

• More a Girl: California Dream

• Rise of the Planet of the Apes

• Back to the Titanic

Netflix



What's Coming to Netflix on April 25th

Big Eyes (2014)

What's Coming to Netflix on April 26th



David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022)

What's Coming to Netflix on April 27th



• 365 days sequel

• Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) N

• Komi Can't Communicate (Season 2) N

• Kongsi Raya (2022)

• Silverton Siege Netflix

• The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) N

What's Coming to Netflix on April 28th



• Bubble (2022) N

• Samurai Rabbit The Usagi Chronicles Netflix

• The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1) N

What's Coming to Netflix on April 29th



• A Farewell to Ozark (2022) N

• Grace and Frankie (Season 7) N

• Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) N

• Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) N

• Rumspringa (2022) N

• YOUTH v GOV (2020) Documentary from Christi Cooper.

So guys, enjoy this week watching these amazing movies and small screen shows!

