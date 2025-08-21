Chiranjeevi confirms ‘Vishwambhara’ release for summer 2026, promises a magical experience

Megastar Chiranjeevi has officially confirmed that his much-awaited socio-fantasy spectacle Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta under the prestigious UV Creations banner, will hit the screens in summer 2026. The actor explained that the extensive visual effects work required for the film is the primary reason behind the delay.

In a special video message released ahead of his birthday on August 22, Chiranjeevi addressed fans’ curiosity about the film’s progress. “The second half of Vishwambhara is driven entirely by VFX and graphics. The delay is a conscious choice to ensure the highest quality,” he said, adding, “This is a film being made with passion, without cutting corners.”

As a birthday treat for fans, the makers are unveiling a special glimpse at 6:06 PM today, giving audiences a first peek into the grandeur of the project. Chiranjeevi described the film as a “magical story, reminiscent of Chandamama folklore,” promising it will strike a chord with audiences across all sections.

The film recently wrapped up shooting for a massive dance sequence featuring Chiranjeevi and actress Mouni Roy. Vishwambhara stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, while Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles.

With sky-high expectations riding on it, Vishwambhara is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious fantasy dramas in Telugu cinema, aiming to deliver a truly magical big-screen experience.