Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2’ set to hit screens on Mar 27

The much-awaited action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 27, 2025. Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film boasts a stellar cast, including S.J. Suryah, SoorajVenjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan.

Produced by Rhea Shibu under HR Pictures, the film promises an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience with intense action sequences and gripping storytelling. The promotional content has already garnered an overwhelming response, building anticipation among fans and trade circles alike.

Adding to the excitement, the Telugu version of the film will be distributed by NVR Cinemas, ensuring a massive pan-India release.

With G.V. Prakash Kumar composing the music, Theni Easwar handling cinematography, and G.K. Prasanna overseeing editing, the technical team is set to deliver a visually and aurally stunning experience. Art direction is led by C.S. Balachander, ensuring an immersive cinematic spectacle.

With a powerhouse combination of Chiyaan Vikram, S.U. Arun Kumar, and Rhea Shibu, Veera DheeraSooran Part 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Fans can expect a high-octane action thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.















