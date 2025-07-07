‘Chowdary GariAbbayi Tho Naidu GariAmmayi’ kicks off promotions with song launch in USA

The upcoming Telugu film Chowdary GariAbbayi Tho Naidu GariAmmayi, starring Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary and Supritha Naidu—daughter of actress Surekha Vani—is currently in its post-production stage. Directed by Malyadri Reddy and produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in collaboration with Maha Movies, the film has officially launched its promotional campaign with the release of its first song.

Titled “EnthaMudhugunave,” the song was unveiled in a grand ceremony held in the United States during two prominent Telugu diaspora events: the TANA (Telugu Association of North America) and NATS (North America Telugu Society) conventions. The launch, which took place amidst thousands of non-resident Indians (NRIs), marked a strategic move to capture the attention of global Telugu audiences.

Composed by KVJ Das and sung by Raghu Kunche, the song blends catchy melodies with lively choreography by Dance Master Govind. The hook step, dubbed “Ulta Falta,” performed by lead actors Amardeep and Supritha, has already gained traction on social media, with several users replicating the step and sharing reels online. The visuals, romantic vibes, and palpable on-screen chemistry have resonated strongly with youth audiences, further enhancing anticipation for the film.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Mahendra Nath Kondla expressed enthusiasm over the warm reception. “Our first song ‘EnthaMudhugunave’ was released in America during the grand TANA and NATS events. Thousands of people witnessed the launch and appreciated our effort. The film is currently in post-production, and we will be announcing its release soon.”

With strong digital buzz and growing popularity of its music, Chowdary GariAbbayiTho Naidu GariAmmayi appears poised to connect with a broad audience, both in India and among the Telugu diaspora abroad.