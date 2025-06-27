Court dismisses plea to ban film reviews, upholds freedom of expression

In a significant development, the Madras High Court has firmly rejected a plea by the Tamil Film Active Producers Association seeking a temporary ban on theatrical film reviews for the first three days after a movie’s release. The association’s request aimed to curb early reviews on digital and social media platforms, citing concerns about negative publicity affecting box office performance.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who presided over the case, ruled that such a ban is not only impractical but also unconstitutional. He observed that restricting reviews—whether positive or negative—would directly infringe upon the fundamental right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

The court emphasized that platforms like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook fall under the scope of free speech protections, and enforcing a ban on them would be legally unsound and technically unfeasible. The judge pointed out that controlling public opinion, especially in the age of global connectivity, is unrealistic. “How can this court stop someone from posting a review from a different country like Azerbaijan?” he remarked.

He also highlighted that expecting only positive reviews is unreasonable and reflects a disconnect from reality. “Criticism is subjective. Just because someone dislikes a film doesn’t mean others will agree,” the judge said, adding that even judges face scrutiny on social media.

The verdict sends a clear message to film producers, including those in the Telugu film industry who were reportedly considering similar legal steps. Instead of attempting to silence critics, the court suggested that producers should focus on improving content and addressing more substantial industry concerns.

In a democratic country like India, freedom of opinion remains paramount. Attempts to suppress public discourse not only violate constitutional principles but also divert attention from the real challenges facing the film industry today.