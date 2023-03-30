Dasara Generates Massive Hype and Strong Box Office Collections in the USA

Popular actor Nani's latest film 'Dasara' has been released to entertain audiences across India. The film has generated massive hype in the Telugu states and is also receiving decent buzz in other languages. The Telugu version's advance bookings have been excellent, and the shows have already started in the USA.

According to reports, the movie's premieres have already grossed a staggering $500K+ in the USA, which is a strong market for Nani. The day is yet to complete, and the movie could potentially earn more revenue in the USA.

This is an impressive start, and it remains to be seen how the film performs in the long run. 'Dasara' stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, and Deekshith Shetty plays a key role. The film marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas.