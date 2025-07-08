Gajraj Rao enjoys a gala as he reunites with the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team

Mumbai: Renowned actor Gajraj Rao enjoyed a fun evening as he got together with the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team - Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Sunita Rajwar, and Manu Rishi.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rao dropped some glimpses of the reunion. If the sneak peeks are any hint, all of them had a gala time exchanging some joy, laughter, and gossip.

Expressing his happiness, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor also added an emotional note in Hindi saying, "If we measure happiness in terms of percentage, the moments of joy in life are far fewer than those of despair. And these moments of happiness don't come easily; they require effort... continuously... Happiness generally comes from sitting with your favorite people; there is no substitute for such happiness. Last evening, we had such a gathering, joy spread around, laughter echoed, we exchanged banter, and beneath the water of some gossip, we got a little drenched..."

Reflecting on the bond formed during the shoot of "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", he added, "In the past few months, we talked about what everyone has done and how much they have rested... It has been almost five to six years since the shooting of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' in Varanasi, and the invisible bond that tied us together is still intact... Thank you, Anand Rai, for introducing this group; the atmosphere you created on location in Varanasi made friendships endure even today. Our director Hitesh also played a significant role; he still acts as a great captain, encouraging everyone to meet every six months."

Helmed and penned by Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is a spiritual successor to the 2017 release "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

Backed by T-Series, in collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions, the movie shares the tale of a gay man who has a hard time convincing his parents about his relationship with a male partner.