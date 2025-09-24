‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ first look unveiled; locks Oct 22 release date

The excitement among Punjabi film fans is at a fever pitch as the makers of the highly anticipated comedy-drama Godday Godday Chaa 2 unveiled the film’s first poster, offering a sneak peek into what promises to be a laughter-packed sequel. Presented by Zee Studios in association with VH Media, the film promises progressive humor, heartwarming family dynamics, and a riot of comedy.

Following the legacy of its 2023 predecessor, Godday Godday Chaa—a National Film Award-winning Punjabi feature—the sequel continues the story of women leading the charge during wedding festivities, leaving men scrambling to reclaim their traditional roles. The first poster perfectly captures this hilarious battle of the sexes, setting the tone for a film brimming with sharp punchlines and situational comedy.

Superstar Ammy Virk joins the returning talent Tania, injecting fresh energy and comic timing into the beloved franchise. Speaking about the poster, Ammy Virk said, “In this film, the women truly have us men running in circles—and the chaos is even funnier than the last one! The laughter comes with a strong social message, and of course, we make sure the men’s side isn’t forgotten!”

Tania added, “The first film resonated deeply because it was about family and a gentle nudge against outdated traditions. This time, the women are more empowered, the comedy is sharper, and the message of equality is stronger.”

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and penned by Jagdeep Sidhu, Godday Godday Chaa 2 is set for a worldwide release on October 22, 2025, promising an entertaining yet meaningful cinematic experience for audiences everywhere.