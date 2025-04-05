Hrithik Roshan reveals about his dream to collaborate with Christopher Nolan

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, currently celebrating his 25-year milestone in the Indian entertainment industry, has expressed a long-cherished dream—to collaborate with renowned British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The revelation came during the actor’s USA tour, which kicked off with a vibrant event in Atlanta, drawing a crowd of nearly 5,000 fans.

While interacting with the audience, the Koi… Mil Gaya and War actor was asked about his dream director. With a smile, Hrithik playfully remarked, “Rakesh Roshan—that dream came true right in the beginning,” referencing his 2000 debut in Kaho… Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by his father. He then added more seriously, “Now, I’d actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors.”

The crowd erupted in applause, clearly excited by the prospect of a crossover collaboration between one of India’s finest actors and the cinematic genius behind masterpieces like Memento, Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy, and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

Hrithik’s admiration for Nolan aligns with his love for roles that challenge him intellectually and emotionally. Known for portraying complex characters in films like Super 30, Guzaarish, and Kaabil, Hrithik has consistently pushed the envelope when it comes to storytelling. Working with a filmmaker like Nolan, known for his intricate narratives and philosophical depth, would undoubtedly mark a monumental chapter in his career.

Hrithik’s USA tour, his first in nearly 20 years, has garnered overwhelming enthusiasm from fans across the globe. His global popularity remains unmatched thanks to films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War. The Atlanta event also served as a celebration of his Netflix documentary The Roshans, which chronicles the cinematic legacy of his family across three generations.

On the work front, Hrithik is set to headline War 2 under the Yash Raj Films banner, sharing screen space with Telugu superstar NTR Jr and Kiara Advani. The action-packed sequel is slated for release on August 14, 2025. Moreover, he is gearing up for his directorial debut with Krrish 4, a continuation of his beloved superhero franchise. His father Rakesh Roshan recently confirmed the exciting news on social media, building anticipation among fans.

With dreams of working with one of the world’s most visionary filmmakers and an exciting slate of projects ahead, Hrithik Roshan’s journey is clearly entering a bold and ambitious new phase. Whether or not a collaboration with Christopher Nolan materializes, the mere possibility reflects Hrithik's unwavering commitment to artistic growth and global cinema.