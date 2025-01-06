It’s been a dream come true working with Shankar sir: SJ Suryah on ‘Game Changer’

SJ Suryah is back with another dynamic role in the much-anticipated political action drama, Game Changer, directed by the legendary Shankar. The film, which stars Ram Charan in the lead role, is set for a grand release on January 10, 2025. In an exclusive interview, Suryah discusses his role in the film, working with Shankar, his collaboration with Ram Charan, and more.

This is your second film with Shankar after Bharateeyudu 2. How did it feel to get the call for both films? When you transitioned from being a director to an actor, did you ever envision working with Shankar?

As an actor, every artist dreams of working with a big director, and Shankar sir is one of the biggest in the industry. It's a dream come true for anyone to work with him. I had been fortunate with my previous work, which opened up this opportunity for me. Initially, I was offered Game Changer, and after Shankar sir saw my performance in that film, he decided to bring me on board for Bharateeyudu 2.

In fact, Shankar sir would often enact scenes himself to explain them, and I would follow suit. He appreciated my acting, which led to my role in Indian 2. It was a great learning experience.

Can you tell us more about your character in Game Changer?

The storyline of Game Changer revolves around the battle between an honest collector and a self-serving politician. Initially, the plot might seem familiar, but Shankar sir’s scene design and characterization truly made it stand out. My character is that of a crooked politician who represents the negative aspects of the political system.

What I loved about this role is the complexity Shankar sir infused into it—there’s depth in every dialogue, mannerism, and action. My character undergoes significant transformations, and I have four different looks in the film. Two of them have been revealed in the trailer, but the other two are surprises waiting for the audience in theatres.

As a successful director yourself, did you ever have doubts about acting under another director?

Not at all. I’ve always admired big directors and the way they work. Even though I have directed successful films, when it comes to acting, I had to start from scratch. I’ve always believed in learning from every opportunity, and working with directors like Shankar is a privilege. Each film I do, I approach it as a fresh challenge and an opportunity for growth.

How has Pawan Kalyan evolved from the Kushi days to now?

Pawan Kalyan’s ideology has always been grounded in the welfare of the people. He used to read books by great leaders like Gandhi, Mandela, and Che Guevara. Back in the Kushi days, I didn’t fully understand what he was talking about, but as I’ve grown, I’ve come to appreciate and understand his thought process. His values and commitment to the people have remained consistent, and that’s something I deeply respect.

Did you sign Game Changer because of Shankar’s direction, or was it the character that drew you in?

Honestly, it was a combination of both. First and foremost, I never commit to a movie unless I am excited about my character. But with Shankar sir, I would have signed the film regardless of the role. He’s one of the few directors who has taken Indian cinema to the next level. His vision has inspired many other filmmakers, and working with him is a dream for any actor. As Rajamouli sir mentioned, Shankar sir set a benchmark for others in the industry. I signed the film for Shankar, and every single day of shooting was an absolute pleasure. I was so happy with the character and the film that I decided to dub my voice in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Could you share a memorable moment with Ram Charan during the shoot?

Oh, there are many! One moment that stands out was during our shoot in Mysore. After a long day of shooting, Ram Charan personally invited me to his room for a meal. He praised my performance that day and expressed how happy he was with it. That was such a sweet gesture, and it really reflects the kind of person he is—humble, down to earth, and supportive. I have great respect for him.

Game Changer is a dream project for Dil Raju. Could you elaborate on his role in the film?

Dil Raju garu is truly passionate about cinema. Producing a film is not just about spending money; it’s about being emotionally invested in the project. His passion is evident in the iconic Jaragandi song, which was shot in a world shaped like a coffee cup. The sheer scale and investment in that song are a testament to his love for the craft. He didn’t just provide the budget; he was hands-on, ensuring every department functioned seamlessly. His understanding of storytelling, production, and distribution is unmatched. Working with him has been an enriching experience.

What was the most challenging scene for you in Game Changer?

Honestly, nothing was challenging for me on set, apart from the Hindi dubbing (laughs). I take my craft seriously, and I always prepare thoroughly for every scene. When you do your homework, nothing feels like a challenge. Working on Game Changer was a fulfilling experience, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done.

As the film gears up for release, Game Changer promises to be a thrilling experience for audiences. With powerful performances from a stellar cast and the visionary direction of Shankar, the film is set to make a significant impact in theatres.