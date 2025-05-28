JD Lakshmi Narayana unveils second single from ‘Krishna Leela’

The supernatural love story Krishna Leela, written, directed, and starring young talent Devan, is creating waves with its fresh narrative and captivating music. Featuring Dhanya Balakrishnan as the heroine, the film is produced by Jyotsna G under the Mahasen Visuals banner and presented by Baby Vaishnavi. The story and dialogues are penned by Anil Kiran Kumar G. The film’s title motion poster, teaser, and first single received an excellent response from audiences.

Recently, the second single “Suri Oori Suri” was launched by the esteemed JD Lakshmi Narayana. The song is composed by star musician Bhims, who crafted an energetic and motivational track with powerful lyrics by Bhaskar Bhattla Ravi Kumar. Vocals by Jessie Gift add vibrancy, making the song an instant hit.

Speaking on the occasion, JD Lakshmi Narayana highlighted the song’s message urging youth to step out of their comfort zones and embrace challenges. He praised the meaningful lyrics and expressed hope that the film achieves great success while inspiring the younger generation.

Director and lead actor Devan expressed his delight at having the respected JD Lakshmi Narayana launch their song, calling it a moment of inspiration for the entire team. Devan acknowledged the influence of Telugu cinema legends like Rajamouli, Sukumar, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his creative journey and said Krishna Leela was born from that passion. He thanked JD Lakshmi Narayana for the support and blessings, hoping the film’s journey continues successfully.