‘K-Ramp’ roars to blockbuster; team celebrates success event

Actor Kiran Abbavaram’s latest outing K-Ramp has turned into a festival blockbuster, earning ₹17.5 crore within just three days of release. The film, produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommaku under Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid, reached its break-even point swiftly and continues to run to packed houses across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Directed by Jains Nani and co-starring Yukti Thareja, K-Ramp was celebrated at a grand success event in Hyderabad, attended by industry stalwarts including Dil Raju, SKN, Srinu Vaitla, Sai Rajesh, and Vassishta.

At the event, director Nani revealed that the film was completed in just 47 days, crediting Kiran’s passion and energy for its success. “People are quoting Kiran’s dialogues, and it’s overwhelming to see how much audiences loved Kumar’s character,” he said. Actress Yukti Thareja expressed gratitude for the warm response to her role, while senior actors Sai Kumar, Naresh, and Ali praised the young star’s sincerity and growing popularity.

Producer Rajesh Danda thanked the entire team, saying, “Kiran constantly thinks about how to connect with the audience. He truly deserves this success.” Music director Chaitan Bhardwaj and DOP Sateesh Reddy credited the film’s strong content and teamwork for the positive reception.

Dil Raju lauded the film’s youthful energy and praised Kiran’s consistency, remarking, “When young teams come together with the right story, success follows.” Director Srinu Vaitla compared Kiran’s energy to Ravi Teja’s, calling K-Ramp “a complete entertainer with a message.”

Kiran Abbavaram, elated by the audience’s response, said, “We called this a festival film, not for its story alone, but for the joy it brings. This success means everything to us.”

K-Ramp continues to ramp up its dominance as one of the season’s biggest crowd-pleasers.