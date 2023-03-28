Kangana Once Again Drops Controversial Comments On Bollywood Showcasing AR Rahman and Priyanka Chopra's Instances…

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter a few days back and from then she once again started being active on this social media platform. Along with promoting her movies, she also shares her views on a few Bollywood news and sometimes drops controversial comments… Off late, she shared Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman's instances on how they were cornered in Bollywood and shared her views on it…



Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed1/2 https://t.co/XAZ8aHk3QQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Kangana shared some media portal's news reporting AR Rahman's reply when asked why he is not doing many films in Bollywood… She wrote, "Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed. To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation ( jealousy)They " GANG UP" bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted, Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film."

Earlier today, she also shared Priyanka Chopra's instance as she was also cornered in the industry and shared her views…

Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed1/2 https://t.co/XAZ8aHk3QQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Her post reads, "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India. This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

Presently Kangana Ranaut is working on her Emergency movie. The shooting wrapped up and now the post-production works are in full swing. She is not only the lead actress in this movie but she is also producing and directing the film too. Kangana will step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for this movie!