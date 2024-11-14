Kanguva Review: A Visually Striking Action Drama with Strong Performances

Kanguva brings together two timelines, but it’s the performances that drive this ambitious action fantasy.

Suriya shines in his dual role as both Francis in the present and Kanga in the past.

His sincerity and dedication to both characters are evident, whether in high-octane action scenes or more emotional moments.

Suriya's commitment is the film’s strongest point as he keeps audiences engaged even when the story falters.

Bobby Deol, as the antagonist Udhiran, has potential but is sadly underutilised.

His portrayal of a menacing leader could have been more impactful, but the film doesn't give him the screen time or depth needed to make his character truly resonate. Despite his presence, Deol’s character doesn’t leave a lasting impression.

Disha Patani in a more limited role, has little to do in the grand scheme of things. While other lesser-known actors get full action sequences, Patani’s part feels underdeveloped and secondary.

The supporting cast also delivers strong performances, although some characters get lost in the chaos of the story.

Despite the underdeveloped roles, 'Kanguva' is really all about Suriya, who brings his character to life with ease.

Sound & Cinematography

The intense performances are paired with a powerful background score by Devi Sri Prasad.

While it adds excitement, it can sometimes overpower the quieter moments.

Vetri Palanisamy’s cinematography stands out, with beautiful visuals of the clans and landscapes.

The contrast between these worlds enhances the film's overall look.

Kanguva suffers from a messy screenplay and uneven pacing, but Suriya’s performance keeps it going.

His charisma and dedication shine through. However, other characters, especially Bobby Deol, don’t reach their full potential, making the film feel like a missed chance for a truly great action-drama.