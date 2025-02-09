Kiara enjoys a peaceful sunday amidst exciting work schedule

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is embracing a calm and serene Sunday, as she shared a picture of two books on her Instagram stories. One book was a diary with the uplifting message, "Note to self: Today will be a good day," while the other was Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, reflecting her focus on mindfulness and self-care. Alongside the image, she simply captioned, "Happy Sunday."





While Kiara enjoys some downtime, she is also staying busy with her professional commitments. Recently, she began shooting for the highly anticipated film Toxic alongside Kannada superstar Yash. Following a pivotal schedule in Goa, the team has now moved to Bangalore to shoot a crucial segment of the film. According to sources, the Bangalore schedule will delve into the intense narrative of Toxic, and both Kiara and Yash are excited to bring this unique story to the screen.

The film will feature a captivating storyline set against the backdrop of a powerful drug cartel operating in Goa. Kiara and Yash were also seen shooting a song sequence for Toxic in Goa, with renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya helming the track. The movie marks Yash's return to a dancing avatar after a long hiatus.

In addition to Toxic, Kiara Advani is also gearing up for her role in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. In this high-octane thriller, Kiara will play the leading lady, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir Dhaliwal, facing a new national threat.