‘Killer Artiste’ gears up for release with high expectations

The upcoming thriller Killer Artiste, starring Santosh Kalwacherla and Krisheka Patel, is set for a grand theatrical release on March 21. Directed by Ratan Rishi and produced by James Watt Kommu under SJK Entertainment, the film is being distributed in the Nizam region by the renowned Mythri Movie Distribution.

At a pre-release press meet held in Hyderabad, lyricist Rambabu Gosala expressed excitement about the film’s music, stating, "I have written three songs, including a breakup song. Suresh Bobbili’s compositions have been well received, and I hope the film also becomes a hit."

Editor RM Viswanath Kuchanapalli called Killer Artiste a major opportunity, saying, "The screenplay is fresh, and I’m confident it will bring me recognition." Cinematographer Chandoo AJ credited the director and producer for their trust, adding, "I hope everyone supports our film."

Producer James Watt Kommu emphasized the team's dedication, saying, "Our film is now yours. The success of Killer Artiste will shape the future of our cast and crew." Director Ratan Rishi described the film as a gripping romantic thriller inspired by real events, noting, "We created suspense to keep audiences guessing."

Lead actors Sonia Akula, Krisheka Patel, and Santosh Kalwacherla shared their enthusiasm, highlighting the film’s engaging narrative and the overwhelming response to the trailer. With high expectations, Killer Artiste promises a thrilling cinematic experience when it hits theaters this Friday.