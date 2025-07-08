Kingdom’ Starring Vijay Devarakonda to Release Without Hindi Theatrical Version

Telugu cinema news: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has finally been announced. The film starring Bhagyashri and directed by Gowtam Tannanuri is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Telugu cinemas on 31st July 2025.

Here are the Telugu Movies Updates which is makers have not announced a release date for the Hindi version, despite having released a teaser in Hindi four months earlier. The team may have decided to skip a theatrical release in Hindi, and instead release Saamraajya directly on Netflix.

According to reports, Netflix originally had a different agreement with the producers. Due to the multiple delays, Netflix reportedly asked the team to release it in theaters as soon as they could. It wouldn't make sense to OTT release dates the Hindi version of the film without the support of major multiplex chains, and the eight-week rule between a theatrical and OTT updates release would complicate matters. The team has reportedly decided to bypass a theatrical release of the Hindi version in favor of a direct OTT reviews. A team official explanation is still to be received.

I feel the producers need to step up the promotion game to create some hype and audiences to the theaters. Keep an eye out for interesting updates about Kingdom.

The release of the Telugu Movie HQ Photos has been delayed twice. The film was originally scheduled for a May 30 summer release, but was later changed to July 4. The makers blamed the delay on the increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attacks of April 22nd, followed by Operation Sindoor. The release date was again pushed back.