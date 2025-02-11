Live
Just In
Aishwarya Rajesh’s Suzhal 2 to Release on This OTT Platform
Aishwarya Rajesh stars in Suzhal 2, the sequel to the hit Tamil web series Suzhal: The Vortex, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on February 28, 2025. Featuring suspense, thrills, and a talented cast, the season promises an exciting storyline.
Aishwarya Rajesh, fresh off the success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam, is now preparing for her next project, Suzhal 2. This highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 Tamil web series Suzhal: The Vortex will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 28, 2025, in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu.
Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir will return in Suzhal 2. The story will continue from the first season. .The show is produced by Wallwatcher Films. It is directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM. The cast includes Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Sayuktha Vishwanathan.
Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran will also make special appearances.The upcoming season will be exciting and full of thrills for fans. The trailer will be out soon, giving everyone a preview of the intense and suspenseful story in the new season.