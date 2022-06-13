Jayam Ravi’s ‘Agilan’ teaser grabs audience attention

The teaser of director N. Kalyana Krishnan's 'Agilan', featuring actors Jayam Ravi, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, has garnered a whopping five million views within a day of being released on YouTube.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Screen Scene, the production house producing the film, said, "Teaser of actor Jayam Ravi's 'Agilan' in thunderous mode, hitting 5M+ views in a day."

At the moment, the teaser has got over 6.4 million views, with over 88,000 people giving it the thumbs up sign on YouTube.

The teaser gives away the fact that Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a cop in the film while Jayam Ravi plays the title role of Agilan, in the action entertainer that has the harbour as its backdrop.

Interestingly, Jayam Ravi calls himself the King of the Indian Ocean in the teaser of the film, which is to hit screens on September 15.