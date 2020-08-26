Rashmika-Karthi's Sultan Progressing At Brisk Pace

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a good name for herself in Tollywood has stepped into Tamil film industry with her debut movie 'Sultan'. She is paired with the famous Tamil actor Karthi in the movie.



The team says 90 per cent of the shooting is already over and the rest will be finished by following covid guidelines set by the government.

Producer SR Prabhu has tweeted that most of the editing work of the movie too has been wrapped up. Now, the team has resumed the production work again.

Kollywood movie Sultan has been under controversy right from the day it went to sets. A gang had invaded the shooting location assuming that this movie was based on Tippu Sultan's life. But the production team had clarified later about the concept of the movie.

There were some differences between the team and Rashmika as Rashmika had disclosed the name of the movie without bringing it to the notice of the production team. The producer is yet to take a call about whether the movie should be released on OTT or not.

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her debut with Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party became a sensation overnight. She then moved to Telugu and her performance in Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam has made her a household name in the Telugu film industry. She's now the most sought-after actress in Tollywood. She has worked with almost all the top stars within a short span of time. She was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru which was released around Sankranti. The movie was a blockbuster.