Korean sensation approached for Ram Charan’s next film?

Director Shankar's fascination with international stars knows no bounds. He had earlier tried to convince Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger to play the antagonist in 2.0 three years ago. And now, Shankar is said to have approached the K-pop sensation Bae Suzy for his pan India film with Ram Charan.



South Korean beauty Bae Suzy needs no introduction to Indian movie buffs who love watching K-pop and Korean dramas.

The 26-year-old beauty also has a big fan base across India for her acclaimed movies such as Architecture 101 and Ashfall and K-dramas like While You Were Sleeping and the Dream High series. Whether Shaz Shankar really approached Bae and whether she will be part of this crazy project will be known very soon.

The Shankar-Ram Charan film will be produced by Dil Raju, and he is said to be shelling out a whopping Rs 150 crores on the film's making. Since the film will be released internationally, retrieving the budget will be a cakewalk for the star producer.