‘Kuberaa’ crosses Rs. 100 Cr mark worldwide in just 5 days

Director Sekhar Kammula’s latest emotional social drama and thriller Kuberaa is emerging as a major box office success. Starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in powerful roles, the film has resonated strongly with audiences, turning into a word-of-mouth winner within days of release.

The film has now achieved a significant milestone, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within just five days of release. Its compelling narrative and emotional depth have driven strong weekend numbers and sustained weekday footfalls, highlighting its broad appeal across demographics.

In North America, Kuberaa is also performing exceptionally well. The film has already grossed $1.9 million and is now on track to breach the coveted $2 million mark—a notable feat for a socially rooted Telugu-language film.

Both Dhanush and Nagarjuna have been widely praised for their nuanced, realistic performances, bringing authenticity and emotional gravity to their roles. Director Sekhar Kammula, known for his storytelling depth, has received acclaim for weaving a tight, engaging narrative that combines social themes with gripping thrills.

The film’s positive reception has also translated into commercial success, with major portions of its investment already recovered. With strong momentum heading into the second week, Kuberaa is expected to continue its successful theatrical run and set new benchmarks for emotional dramas in regional cinema.

Industry analysts now see Kuberaa as not only a critical and commercial hit but also a key player in elevating content-driven Telugu cinema on a global stage.