‘Kumari 22F’;‘Kumari 21F’ sequel on cards!

Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Sukumar has long been recognized not just for his distinctive storytelling but also for fostering fresh talent in the industry. Several directors who have worked under him — including BuchiBabu Sana, Srikanth Odela, Surya Pratap, and Karthik Dandu — have gone on to deliver notable films of their own.
To further encourage emerging filmmakers, Sukumar established his own banner, Sukumar Writings, which has backed a number of successful projects. Its first production, Kumari 21F (2015), directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, earned attention for its bold and contemporary narrative. The banner later supported BuchiBabu Sana’s blockbuster Uppena and Karthik Dandu’s mystical thriller Virupaksha, both widely appreciated by audiences.
Now, the recent buzz is that Sukumar Writings is gearing up for a new venture — a spiritual sequel to Kumari 21F, tentatively titled Kumari 22F. The film will reportedly be directed by one of Sukumar’s long-time associates, continuing his tradition of empowering upcoming talent with major opportunities.
Adding to this momentum, Sukumar’s wife Thabitha Sukumar has now stepped fully into film production. After presenting Maruti Nagar Subramanyam, she has launched her own banner, Thabitha Sukumar Films. The new film will be produced jointly under both banners, strengthening the couple’s commitment to nurturing future storytellers in Telugu cinema.