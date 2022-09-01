Making every word audible





Millions of people find their lives in the cinema industry, which always welcomes talented individuals. One such individual is Mittpalli Surender, who has carved out a unique place for himself in music.

While songs get popular, very few people are aware that the lyrics are written by a man who put his heart and soul into them. Surender, who was brought up in Warangal and took part in the Telangana Uprising, is pursuing his aspirations and building a name for himself in the film industry via words.

The majority of the lyrics that Mittpalli Surender has written have been for Telugu movies. He wrote foundational songs for Telangana in well-known films like 'Jai Telangana' and 'Poru Telangana', which raised a great deal of awareness about Telangana at the time. Mittpalli worked for films like 'Rajanna', 'Love story', 'Virataparvam', 'George Reddy', 'Choor bazar,' 'Dhairyam', and 'Nonstop', among others.

Speaking of his career, he states, "My first song was 'Navamasalu Mosina Thalli', an audio cassette that was released in 2003 and had tremendous success. Three years later, I created another song, 'Maa Uri Punadi Rallu', which provided me with widespread exposure in Telangana. KCR's speech motivated me, and as a result, I began working for the Telangana Agitation and organising events whenever they were needed for a Telangana movement. One of my songs, 'Janani Janani Jai Telangana', had a particularly strong impact on listeners and was a big hit." Surender has also founded the YouTube channel Mittapalli studio to support upcoming artistes. Surender, a lover of nature, thinks that songs' composition and music both play significant roles. "Everyone has their own writing and singing style, so most people chose a folk style to represent our culture. However, I just started thinking creatively and experimented in a western way, which gave our culture a big break and attracted a wide audience from the west," says the Nandi Awardee.

"I also disproved the notion that writers should only write for the film industry by contributing lovely music to V6, a news channel that gained popularity and Telangana residents' attention. I thank my friend and music director Suresh Bobbili for supporting me in this journey.

After working for Telangana Agitation, we were introduced to the film industry. I have worked on George Reddy's film, and I wrote the songs 'Kaaligajje' for Rajanna Movie and 'Vaadu Nadipe Bandi Royal Enfield'," he added. He expressed his sincere gratitude to Kalvakuntla Kavitha for giving him the chance to collaborate with AR Rahman and Gautham Vasudev Menon on Telangana Jagruthi Bathukamma.